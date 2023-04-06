Government prohibits games involving betting

The Centre on Thursday notified norms to regulate the online gaming sector where the government announced that real money games involving wagering or betting will not be permitted.

Announcing the new norms, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) Rajeev Chandrashekar said that online games involved in wagering or betting will fall foul of new online gaming rules.

However, the Minister also said that Self Regulatory Organisations (SROs) will decide whether online games will be permissible or not.

The new online gaming rules were notified in India on April 6, aiming to address the challenges presented by online gambling and betting platforms, which have been proliferating across the country.

He said that the online games will be regulated by SROs which will include industry, gamers and other stakeholders and not the government.

The SROs as per the rules should also include an educationist, an expert in the field of psychology or mental health, an individual who is or has been a member or officer of an organisation dealing with the protection of child rights etc.

Under the notified rules, all online games would be determined as permissible or not by a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO), which would base its decision on the principles of whether wagering was involved. Games with wagering would be held to be impermissible, according to the SROs, and betting or wagering would fall afoul of the latest rules.

To ensure uniformity and certainty, there would be multiple SROs, Chandrasekhar said. He added that the new rules were not just focused on gaming but also on the issue of misinformation. The government had consulted with intermediaries on misinformation, and a fact-checking agency would be established to check content related to the government. Intermediaries that chose to continue to host red-flagged content would no longer enjoy Section 79 protection.

When asked about some apps that promise monetary rewards on the outcome of IPL cricket matches, the minister said that real money gaming is permitted but it will become non-permissible when money is put on the outcome of the game and any SRO allowing such games will be violating the rules.

Under the notified rules SROs will have to publish a framework to safeguard users against the risk of gaming addiction, financial loss and financial fraud on its website.