Government revokes visas, blacklists Tablighi Jamaat's 960 foreign followers

The Government on Thursday revoked the tourists visas of 960 foreigners belonging to Tablighi Jamaat, which is linked to a surge in COVID-19 cases, and put them in a blacklist for indulging in missionary activities by violating the norms.

The decision came even as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) identified at least 1,306 foreigners among around 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat followers, who were put in government quarantine facilities after they participated in a religious gathering in south Delhi's Nizamuddin and stayed back at its campus as well as their contacts.

An official statement said the MHA has found that 960 foreigners linked to the Tablighi Jamaat has violated visa norms by indulging in missionary activities. They came to India on a tourist visa and nobody is allowed to carry out religious activities.

The MHA also directed Delhi Police and Directors General of Police of other states to take necessary legal action against 960 foreigners for violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

MHA officials said around 9,000 people and their contacts have been located. In Delhi alone, there were around 2,300 Tablighi Jamaat followers who attended the meeting were located.

The national capital and other parts of the capital has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases as several members who were infected spread out across the country after the March 13-15 religious gathering in Nizamuddin. At least 13 deaths and 500 cases testing positive due to COVID-19 are linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

Of the 219 cases reported in Delhi till Thursday evening, 108 were evacuated from the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters earlier this week. Of the four deaths, two are from the Tablighi Jamaat campus.