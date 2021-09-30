Government says will not regulate telecom tariffs

Government says will not regulate telecom tariffs

Market forces have to determine the prices of products and not the government, said a top official from the Department of Telecom

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 30 2021, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 23:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Despite demand from a section of telecom players to regulate tariffs as the industry is suffering from a deep financial crisis, the government is in no mood to intervene in this issue.

Tariffs should be between the consumers and service providers. Market forces have to determine the prices of products and not the government, said a top official from the Department of Telecom.

“Though the government is also equally worrying over financial situation in the telecom industry, it is not favouring regulating the tariffs. The government announced mega relief package recently and hoping this will help to industry to come out from crisis,” said the official.

On disruption in the telecom sector, the official said this can’t continue for long. It will end soon and industry players will understand this issue, he said.

Also Read | BSNL seeks Rs 40,000 cr support from government

With the Department of Telecom is preparing for the 5G auction, the government hoping more players will enter the sector.

The government is planning to introduce another set of reforms where it is keen on addressing elements of revenue maximisation, the official said.

Industry lobby group Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has been pressing for a data services floor price for an interim period of two years to help the industry financially recover.

However, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) firmly said it is not considering fixing a floor for mobile phone tariffs and would continue to keep pricing under forbearance.

Regulatory officials have been saying that telecom carriers should themselves raise their prices, as they have done in recent weeks.

Even Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group (ABG) strongly pitched for a floor price regime among other reforms to bail out the telecom sector from the current crisis.

Mobile data rates in India are the lowest worldwide, which at present stands at around Rs 8/GB a month.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

telecom industry
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Taliban rolls back women's rights in at least 32 areas

Taliban rolls back women's rights in at least 32 areas

5 Indian actors who would make a terrific James Bond

5 Indian actors who would make a terrific James Bond

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

 