Government spent Rs 39 crore on Covid-19 isolation coaches, but states are not using them

A year ago, the Narendra Modi government announced converting 5,601 train coaches as Covid-19 treatment facilities with much fanfare but it appears that states are not keen on availing it as it is not conducive for patients.

Around Rs 38.33 crore were spent to convert these "idle coaches" as isolation coaches, according to RTIs filed by DH, though only 813 coaches were provided to states by the Railways as requisitioned by them -- Delhi 503, Uttar Pradesh 270 and Bihar 40 as on December last year.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, states are, however, not enthusiastic to utilise them as the coaches do not have AC and in scorching summer, they are not preferred even by healthcare professionals.

Read: Train operations to continue despite Covid-19 curbs: Railways

On January 12, the Delhi government in a separate RTI response said that only 856 people were treated in Covid-19 coaches in the national capital till then. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare does not have details of people who were treated in Covid-19 coaches.

When it comes to spending on converting the coaches, there was no uniform pattern – RTIs showed that the expenses fluctuated between as low as Rs 6,752.63 per coach in the Nagpur Mechanical Engineering department to Rs 1.22 lakh per coach in Eastern Railways.

The aim of converting train coaches to isolation coaches was to augment quarantine and isolation facilities, anticipating that there could be a shortage of hospital beds.

Also read: 'Oxygen Express' with 70 tonnes of oxygen reaches Delhi

A senior Railways official told DH that they have now stationed 4,000 Covid-19 care coaches with 64,000 beds, in various stations in the country, keeping in mind the rush for hospital beds due to the surge in cases. However, the official did not respond to queries on why states are reluctant in seeking coaches.

In Delhi, 50 coaches with 800 beds are deployed at Shakurbasti station and Anand Vihar Terminal. At Nandurbar in Maharashtra, 21 coaches with 378 beds are positioned while at Bhopal station, 20 coaches have been positioned. In Punjab, 50 coaches and in Jabalpur 20 coaches will be deployed soon.

However, states are not impressed. A senior Delhi government official said that they are not using the coaches now though people are still scrambling for hospital beds.

"Delhi is not using any of those coaches. These coaches are non-AC ones and this summer, it will be trouble for patients. At present, we also cannot use it due to shortage of oxygen," the official said.

Though states are not that enthused, around 100 responses received to RTIs filed by DH with the Railway Board, Railway Zones and Divisions showed that there were plans to convert 20,000 coaches with 5,000 to be initially converted into isolation coaches.

The decision to convert coaches was taken at a video conference meeting held on March 25 last year, the first day of lockdown, while the mention of 20,000 coaches comes in a letter written to all Railway Zonal General Managers five days later.

While the initial target was set at 5,000, it was increased to 5,601 by April 6, indicating abrupt changes in plans. While on March 31, 290 coaches were earmarked for conversion in North Central Railways, it was reduced to 130 on April 2 last year while the targets for Southern and East Central Railways were increased the same day.

Another change was for Northern Railways, which was intimated on April 6 that its target has been revised from 370 to 520.