Government to develop model highway stretches

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 19 2020, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 15:35 ist
Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh. Credit: PTI

The government on Saturday said it is planning to develop model highway stretches in a bid to achieve perfection in road building.

"In order to move a step closer to achieving perfection in highway development, it is planned to develop model stretches with provision of all technical and aesthetic parameters as per prevailing specifications," Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh told the Rajya Sabha in reply to a query.

The planning and identification of stretches for this purpose is in initial stage, he said.

The development of road stretches as model highways is taken up post finalisation of all activities including availability of funds and government approval, Singh added.

