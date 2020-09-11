Government to document data on post-Covid-19 complications

The Centre is planning to carry out a survey to document such instances to help plan appropriate public health responses after patients who recovered from Covid-19 reported complications

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is likely to carry out a telephonic survey of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 using the existing database.

According to the health ministry, nearly 36 lakh patients have recovered from Covid-19 and there have been instances of some patients reporting side effects of the treatment of the infectious disease that has claimed 76,271 lives across the country.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is concurrently developing a registry of medical conditions that develop post-Covid-19.

Covid-19 recoverees have reported complications such as respiratory, cardiovascular, neurological problems, immunological reactions among children and fibrosis in lungs have come to the fore within the country as well as abroad.

A committee of domain knowledge experts set up by the health ministry is also working on a guidance note on possible complications that may afflict recovered patients.

The guidance note would be issued to the states so that they can share it with the health facilities in their areas for patients getting discharged.