Govt warns of strict action against hoarding of masks

Government warns of stringent action against hoarding of masks, hand sanitisers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 06 2020, 21:41pm ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2020, 21:41pm ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

The Centre on Friday warned of stringent action against hoarding and blackmarketing of face masks and hand sanitisers amid increasing demand in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in India.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals D V Sadananda Gowda said although the government does not have the latest update on supply-demand of these products, the real assessment of availability will be made.

"While the industry players are saying there is no shortage of face masks and hand sanitisers in the country, but our department will assess the availability and accordingly take further action," Gowda told reporters. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
masks
Comments (+)
 