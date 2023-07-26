Mental health still not looked at in a right way: MoS

Government working on mission mode to address mental health as a public health concern: MoS Bharati Pawar

The minister also lamented that the society still does not look at mental health in a right way.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2023, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 16:27 ist
Credit: Twitter/@DrBharatippawar

The government considers mental health an important public health concern, and from boosting facilities to training doctor and other experts, work on it is being done in a "mission mode" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Wednesday.

Also Read — Bengaluru: Exhibition on mental health on July 21, 22

Addressing a national conference on mental healthcare hosted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Vigyan Bhawan here, she also lamented that the society still does not look at mental health in a right way.

Narendra Modi
Healthcare
India News
NHRC

