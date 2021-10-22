Government's 'Make in India' slogan doublespeak: Rahul

Government's 'Make in India' slogan doublespeak: Rahul Gandhi

He also tagged a media report that said the trade with China grew by 49% with Shringla red-flagging the deficit

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 22 2021, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 14:19 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R). Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the government of doublespeak over the 'Made in India' slogan, which he dubbed as a mere 'jumla' (rhetoric).

His remarks came after Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla expressed concern over the growing trade deficit with China as India's trade with it grew by 49 per cent in the first nine months of this year.

"The Usual Doublespeak. #MadeInIndia #Jumla," he said in a tweet.

He also tagged a media report that said the trade with China grew by 49 per cent with Shringla red-flagging the deficit.

India's trade deficit widens to record $22.6 billion in September

The report said in the first nine months of this year, India's trade with China touched $90 billion, an increase of 49 per cent.

The trade, however, remains unbalanced with a large trade balance in favour of China, Shringla had said.

"Our trade deficit concerns are two-fold – the first is the actual size of the deficit. The trade deficit for the nine months period stood at $47 billion. This is the largest trade deficit we have with any country. Second, is the fact that the imbalance has continuously been widening," the foreign secretary had said.

Rahul Gandhi
Indian Politics
Indian economy
Trade deficit
Make in India

