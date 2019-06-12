Governor rejects reports of delimitation in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday rejected reports that the Center was planning delimitation of Assembly constituencies in the violence-hit Himalayan state.



“There is was no confirmation from Home Ministry about this (delimitation) and it is a rumour,” he said while addressing a presser here to highlight the achievements during Governor Rule.



Recently, reports emerged that the Center was mulling to redraw the long pending delimitation of Assembly constituencies in J&K erupting a political controversy with regional mainstream parties opposing the proposed decision tooth-and-nail.



The governor also warned the ruling elite of the state that was involved in corruption saying they would “face action soon.”



“The ruling elite in Jammu and Kashmir is part of the corruption and they will be acted against soon. If this message goes that no aspirant of a bureaucrat or powerful person will be given preference in recruitment, half of terrorism will end here,” he said and added it is unfortunate that the people in J&K are not told the truth.



“Political parties have exploited them in the name of autonomy and azaadi. Neither autonomy nor azaadi is possible. Now, in the name of janaat [paradise], the youth are being exploited. Kashmir is also paradise, nurture it. The Islamic State ideology has been defeated even where it started,” Malik said.



The governor said that corruption in J&K was more rampant than other parts of the country. “There were two major cases of corruption involving Rs 150 crore each. I apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and got many deals cancelled where middlemen were offering kickbacks. Many powerful people, with access to the PM, were involved in it,” he claimed.



The governor also blamed the media outside the state for demonising the situation in Kashmir ‘causing a lot of hardships to the local people.’ “In my state (Uttar Pradesh), people are killed every day. Tourists are daily looted on the Meerut highway. There is no news about these incidents. But Kashmiris are demonised even if a hat falls here,” Malik, who is known for making controversial statements, said.



The governor - who heads the anti-militancy grid called the Unified Headquarters in the state - also spoke about militancy in the Valley. “Pakistan is in trouble. It is fatigued, it has started realising that it cannot break India, and yet it will keep doing certain things. Militant training camps are still active there, but we are neutralising the militants and new recruitments are also down,” he said.