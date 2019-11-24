Governors most important link in federal system: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said that a Governor is the most important link in our federal system and that Governors have a role in ensuring better coordination between the Centre and states.

This was a day when Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inaugural session of the 50th conference of Governors on Saturday said that Governors have a “very important role in our constitutional system” and their special role is to play in realising a cooperative and competitive federal structure.

The Conference concluded on Sunday laying emphasis on tribal welfare and issues related to water, agriculture, higher education and ease of living.

Five Groups of Governors submitted their reports on these issues and deliberated and identified actionable points in which Governors can play a facilitating role.

The conference took keen interest in tribal welfare issue and pointed out that policies for tribal uplift had to be tailored in accordance with local requirements, a government press release said.

In his closing remarks, Kovind said that the post of Governor is the most important link in our federal system. Governors have a role in ensuring better coordination between Centre and states.

The President also made suggestions to Governors to make their respective Raj Bhavans more interactive and accessible to ordinary people and representatives of different organs of the state.

While referring to gubernatorial post as having the colonial legacy of inaccessibility with common people, he urged Governors to make conscious efforts to connect with people and dispel any such perception of Raj Bhavan being beyond the reach of the people.