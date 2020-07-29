Govind Singh Dotasra takes charge as Rajasthan Congress president

Govind Singh takes charge as Rajasthan Cong president

Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday formally took over as the new chief of the Rajasthan Congress.

"I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji for giving the responsibility to a small worker like me who comes from a farmer's family," the newly-appointed state unit chief said at the Pradesh Congress Committee office here.

He thanked the people of his constituency (Laxmangarh) and said he would live up to the expectations of farmers, Dalits and youths, adding that he would work to bring the Congress to power again in the 2023 state polls.

Addressing the party workers, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Dotasra had played his role well as a member of the assembly and deputy chief whip when the party was in opposition.

He said people are well-versed with the working style of Dotasra and a positive message has gone to the block level with his appointment.

AICC general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande said the appointment has come at a time when the political situation in the state is not good and the entire country is looking at the happenings in Rajasthan.

He said people are also looking at the role of the Governor in the present crisis.

Pande said Dotasra, state education minister and former party district president, has now been given the responsibility to run the organisation. He added that “Dotasara knows the work”.

