Airlines to decide baggage limits for domestic flights

Govt allows airlines to decide baggage limitations for domestic flights

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 24 2020, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 14:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Civil Aviation Ministry has permitted airlines to decide baggage limitations for domestic passenger flights, stated an official order.

When the domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry had stated that only one check-in baggage and one hand baggage per passenger must be allowed.

In an order dated September 23, 2020, the ministry said the "baggage limitation would be as per airlines' policies".

"The matter with regard to check-in baggage has been reviewed based on the feedback/inputs received from the concerned stakeholders," the ministry noted.

Currently, airlines are permitted to operate not more than 60 per cent of their pre-Covid-19 domestic flights.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Domestic Flights
Airlines
baggage

What's Brewing

Key to butterfly climate survival may be colour coded

Key to butterfly climate survival may be colour coded

Artist makes ramen face mask to go with fogged glasses

Artist makes ramen face mask to go with fogged glasses

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

A tall tale about big fish leads to felonies in Utah

A tall tale about big fish leads to felonies in Utah

Inside the social world of a shift-scheduling app

Inside the social world of a shift-scheduling app

 