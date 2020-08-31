Govt announces 7-day state mourning on Pranab's death

Govt announces 7-day state mourning on Pranab Mukherjee's death

PTI
New Delhi,
  Aug 31 2020, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 21:05 ist
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. Credit: PTI Photo

The government on Monday announced a seven-day state mourning following the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, state mourning will be observed for seven days throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive.

"During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment," the statement said.

The date, time and venue of the state funeral will be intimated later, it said.

Mukherjee passed away at Army Research and Referral Hospital here on Monday at the age of 84.

