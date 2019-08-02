Govt appoints P M Prasad as CMD, BCCL

The government on Friday appointed P M Prasad as the CMD of BCCL, the country's largest coking coal producer.

Prasad, who is currently serving as the Director (Technical) of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), has been appointed the CMD, BCCL, for a period of five years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal of the Ministry of Coal for his appointment to the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), according to an official order.