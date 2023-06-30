Govt approves 27th tranche of electoral bonds

Govt approves 27th tranche of electoral bonds; sale from July 3

The sale of the first batch of electoral bonds happened on March 1-10, 2018.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2023, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 21:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government on Friday approved the issuance of the 27th tranche of electoral bonds that will open for sale on July 3.

The decision comes ahead of assembly elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Poll dates are likely to be announced in a couple of months.

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency to political funding.

State Bank of India (SBI), in the 27th phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 authorised branches from July 3-12, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The sale of the first batch of electoral bonds happened on March 1-10, 2018.

The authorised SBI branches include those in Bengaluru, Lucknow, Shimla, Dehradun, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Patna, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur and Mumbai.

SBI is the only authorised bank to issue electoral bonds.

An electoral bond will be valid for 15 days from the date of issuance. No payment will be made to any political party if the bond is deposited after the expiry of the validity period, the statement said.

Electoral bonds can be purchased by Indian citizens or entities incorporated or established in the country.

Registered political parties that have secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last Lok Sabha or legislative assembly election are eligible to receive funding through electoral bonds.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Electoral bonds
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Messi's Miami move no holiday, says Martino

Messi's Miami move no holiday, says Martino

Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal

Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

 