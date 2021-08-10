Govt approves Bharat Biotech's Ankleshwar plant to produce Covaxin: Mandaviya

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the government has given approval to Bharat Biotech's Ankleshwar-based manufacturing plant to produce Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

"Govt of India approves vaccine manufacturing facility for production of @BharatBiotech's #Covaxin in Ankleshwar, Gujarat," Mandaviya tweeted.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The approval would help increase the availability of Covid-19 vaccines in the country, he added.

"Following PM @NarendraModi ji's vision of #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, this will increase vaccine availability & accelerate the world's largest vaccine drive," the minister who heads both Chemicals and Fertilisers and Health ministries noted.

Govt of India approves vaccine manufacturing facility for production of @BharatBiotech's #Covaxin in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Following PM @NarendraModi ji's vision of #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, this will increase vaccine availability & accelerate the world’s largest vaccine drive. — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 10, 2021

In May this year, Bharat Biotech had announced that it plans to produce an additional 200 million doses of Covaxin at its subsidiary's Ankleshwar-based facility.

The Hyderabad-based firm had noted that it would utilise the manufacturing plant of its wholly-owned unit -- Chiron Behring, to add another 200 million doses of Covaxin.