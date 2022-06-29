Govt approves Rs 2,516 crore for computerisation of 63,000 PACS

The government on Wednesday approved Rs 2,516 crore for computerisation of functional 63,000 Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) aimed at promoting financial inclusion.
Addressing media after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said this will benefit 13 crore farmers, mostly small and marginal.
The project comprises development of cloud-based common software with cybersecurity and data storage, and providing hardware support to PACS, he said.
It will also lead to digitisation of existing records.
