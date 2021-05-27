Govt approves Rs 5 lakh assistance to kin of 67 journalists who died of COVID-19

Kin of 67 journos who died of Covid to get Rs 5L aid

In the financial year 2020-21, the central government provided assistance to families of 41 journalists who died due to the infection

  May 27 2021
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

The Centre on Thursday approved financial assistance to families of 26 more journalists who succumbed to Covid-19.

Such aid has now been extended to the kin of a total of 67 media persons.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Rs 5 lakh assistance each will be given to the families of these 67 journalists.

