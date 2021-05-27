Govt approves Rs 5 lakh assistance to kin of 67 journalists who died of COVID-19

The Centre on Thursday approved financial assistance to families of 26 more journalists who succumbed to Covid-19.
In the financial year 2020-21, the central government provided assistance to families of 41 journalists who died due to the infection.
Such aid has now been extended to the kin of a total of 67 media persons.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Rs 5 lakh assistance each will be given to the families of these 67 journalists.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K
Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?
Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'
Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns
Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it
Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic
Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works