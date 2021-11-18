Govt approves Rs 6K telecom package to boost 4G services in remote areas

Govt approves Rs 6K package to boost 4G in remote areas

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 18 2021, 10:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 10:12 ist
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a Rs 6,466 crore package to boost telecom services in remote areas across the country, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed.

Vaishnaw said that these funds will be used to introduce 4G services in villages that are still not covered by the telecom sector. These include 7,287 villages in 44 districts of five states and services can be expected in the next 18-24 months.

More to follow...

