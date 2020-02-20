Govt approves setting up of technology group

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 20 2020, 00:17am ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2020, 00:37am ist
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of an Empowered Group on Technology to provide timely policy advice on latest technologies; mapping of technology and technology products.

The job of the panel which will have 12 members also commercialisation of dual use technologies developed in national laboratories and government R&D organisations; developing an indigenisation road map for selected key technologies and selection of appropriate R&D programs leading to technology development, said a statement.

