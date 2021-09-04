'Promote five-minute yoga break among govt employees'

Govt asks departments to promote five-minute yoga break among its employees

The Ministry of Ayush had designed and developed five minutes duration yoga protocol, named Y-break, for work place by an expert committee in 2019

  • Sep 04 2021, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 20:43 ist
Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Centre has asked all its departments to promote five-minute yoga break or 'Y-break' among employees working under them, with a view to refresh, distress and refocuses them with enhanced efficiency at workplaces, according to a personnel ministry order.

The Ministry of Ayush had designed and developed five minutes duration yoga protocol, named Y-break, for work place by an expert committee in 2019 and the module was launched in January 2020 on pilot project basis in six major metro cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata) with the help of various stakeholders.

“Feedback of the same was very encouraging,” it said.

Consequent to this success, the Ministry of Ayush developed an android based application Y-break and the same was made available recently in Google Play Store for access by public, said the order issued to all central government departments.

In order to spread awareness about access and usage of Y-break protocol/app among workforce for all sectors (public/private), all ministries/departments of Government of India are requested to promote the usage of Y-break protocol among the employees, it said.

A campaign was launched to spread awareness of the same to provide access and usage of Y-break protocol/app among people at workplaces with a view to refresh, de-stress and refocuses them with enhanced efficiency and productivity at workplaces, the order added.

