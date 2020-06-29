Govt asks Google, iPhone to ban 59 Chinese apps

Soon after the Centre announcing its decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued orders to Google and iPhone to follow the government order by banning it within 24 hours.

The Ministry also asked the Department of Telecom to order telecom companies and Internet Service Providers to block access to these apps, said an official in the Ministry.

Amidst border tension with China, the Centre on Monday issued an order banning 59 Chinese apps, including popular TikTok, UC Browser and Shareit.

Citing national security and privacy, the government banned these apps.