Govt asks people to stay home during lockdown, suggests ways on social media to utilise time

The government is motivating people through social media to stay at home and suggesting ways to utilise their time by developing new habits and getting rid of bad ones in the wake of the 21-day lockdown enforced to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The Twitter handle of PIB India is suggesting ways to users to utilise their time while they are at home during this period.

"The next 21 days, beginning today can be used to cultivate simple new habits, such as waking up early, sticking to a new diet, meditating, etc. #21daylockdown #IndiaFightsCorona," it posted.

In another tweet, it said, "The 21-day trial is not limited to good habits... you can use it to break bad habits as well."

While suggesting ways to people on how to pass their time during this period by learning yoga or even German, the government also urged people to practice social distancing and also listed out other measures to keep oneself safe.

Earlier, PIB India initiated #My14ForIndia during the 'Janta Curfew' on March 22, in which people, including Bollywood personalities and leading journalists, shared what they would do during those 14 hours of the voluntary lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus.