Govt asks PTI to pay Rs 84.48 crore for ‘breaches’ in its office premise plan

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sent a notice to news agency PTI, demanding it to pay more than Rs 84 crore as penalty for masterplan breaches at its office premises in the national capital.

The notice dated July 7, issued by the Land and Development Office of the Ministry, sought Rs 84,48,23,281.

"The lessor will be pleased to regularise the breaches in the premises temporarily up to 14.07.2020 and withdraw the right of re-entry of the premises subject to the following conditions being fulfilled by you within 30 days from the date of issue of this letter," said the notice.

"The present letter offering terms will not act as a waiver for recovery of any other charges which may in the discretion of the lessor be found payable by you at a later stage," said the notice.

The government also warned that if the PTI failed to furnish the concerned amount within the stipulated time period then it will have to pay an additional 10 percent interest.

The notice also said that the news agency has to give an undertaking on non-judicial stamp paper stating that it will pay the difference of "misuse/damage charges" if the land rates are revised with effect from 01.04.2016 by the government and will also remove the "breaches" by 14.07.2020 or get them regularised by paying charges.

The notice also warned that further action to execute the deed has to be subject to complete payment and putting the premise to use according to the masterplan.

"If the news agency fails to comply with the terms within the said period, the concession will be withdrawn and action under the terms of the lease will be taken against you without any further notice," the government warned.

