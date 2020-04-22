Govt asks state drug controllers to ensure availability of drugs, medical devices amid coronavirus

The government on Wednesday asked all state drug controllers to ensure availability of essential medicines and medical devices required in the treatment of COVID-19.

In a meeting with the state drug controllers, Union Pharma Secretary P D Vaghela asked them "to provide all support to manufacturing units with the help of local administration and concerned authorities by regular interaction so that there is no shortage of medicines and medical devices".

They were also requested to ensure the utilisation of manufacturing capacity to full extent so that sufficient stocks without any hindrance can be made available at all levels, the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers said in a release.

They were instructed to ensure that hoarding and price escalation of drugs and medical devices do not happen and to initiate action in such cases, the release said.

The pharma secretary also asked them to monitor the availability of the hydroxychloroquine, azythromycin and paracetamol formulations, the release said.

The state drug controllers were also asked to monitor the list of essential drugs circulated by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on regular basis and to provide the data, it added.

They were asked to provide information of drugs and devices manufacturing units in their states, the release said.