Govt bans import of air conditioners with refrigerants

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2020, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 21:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government on Thursday banned imports of air conditioners with refrigerants with a view to promoting domestic manufacturing and cut imports of non-essential items.

"Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants... is amended from free to prohibited," directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.

The government is taking steps to promote domestic manufacturing and reduce the import bill of non-essential goods.

In June, the government imposed curbs on imports of certain new pneumatic tyres used in motor cars, busses, lorries and motorcycles.

