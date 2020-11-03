Govt blocks 12 pro-Khalistani websites

Govt blocks 12 pro-Khalistani websites

The banned websites include SFJ4Farmers, pbteam, seva413, pb4u, sadapind, among others with "org" extension

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 03 2020, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 12:51 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The government has ordered to block 12 websites linked to pro-Khalistani outfits, a source aware of the development said on Tuesday.

Some of the blocked websites were being directly operated by outlawed organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

These websites were carrying pro-Khalistani content.

"12 websites have been ordered to be blocked by the Ministry of Electronics and IT under section 69 A of the IT Act. They were supporting pro-Khalistani activities. The order was issued on Monday," the source - who did not wish to be identified - told PTI.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) is the nodal authority for monitoring cyberspace in India.

The banned websites include SFJ4Farmers, pbteam, seva413, pb4u, sadapind, among others with "org" extension.

"Your requested URL has been blocked as per the directions received from Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. Please contact administrator for more information," some of the banned websites said.

Last year, the Home Ministry had banned SFJ for its anti-national activities.

SFJ had pushed for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda.

The government had blocked 40 websites in July belonging to SFJ for supporting secessionist activities. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Khalistan
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

What's Brewing

Trump needs a polling error bigger than 2016 to win

Trump needs a polling error bigger than 2016 to win

Fears of violence, vote rigging beset US election eve

Fears of violence, vote rigging beset US election eve

DH Toon | 'Love jihad': 'Charge Cupid under Arms Act'

DH Toon | 'Love jihad': 'Charge Cupid under Arms Act'

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

Telegram Messenger gets new features

Telegram Messenger gets new features

 