Govt blocks 40 pro-Khalistani websites seeking separate Sikh homeland

The government has blocked 40 websites of 'Sikhs for Justice', a banned Khalistani outfit that is running a campaign 'Referendum 2020' seeking a separate homeland for the Sikhs.







An official spokesperson said on Sunday that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) has issued orders under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act for blocking 40 websites of Sikhs for Justice following a recommendation from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).







The outfit, which was set up in 2007, was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in July last year. The government's move comes a day after the Sikhs for Justice launched an online campaign for registering voters for its 'Referendum 2020'.







Reports claimed that Sikhs For Justice launched its much-publicised online voter registration for ''Referendum 2020'' on Saturday for people in Punjab through a Russian portal (http://www.punjabfree.ru/). It had appealed to people in Punjab and aged 18 or above from any religion as well as the Sikhs living anywhere in India to register their votes for participation in the non-governmental Punjab Independence Referendum.







While www.punjabfree.ru could not be accessed, another website www.referendum2020.org was online at the time of reporting.

On July 1, the government had designated US-based Sikhs for Justice's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as a terrorist under UAPA. Pannun is the "attorney, law and legal advisor" of the outfit.







The government has said that Pannun is spearheading the 'Referendum 2020' and has been "found actively" in touch with UK-based Babbar Khalsa operative Paramjit Singh, Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force's Hardeep Singh and International Sikh Youth Federation's Malkit Singh Fauji besides Punjab-based "hardliners".







It has said Pannun has been issuing appeals through social media to "Punjab-based gangsters and youth to fight for the cause of the independent state of Khalistan, challenging the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country He has demanded and advocating a separate State Khalistan".