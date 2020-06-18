Govt can't ban Chinese firms in external aided projects

Amidst row over Chinese company bagging tender to construct underground strech of Delhi- Meerut RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) project, the Centre has clarifed that it cannot bar foreign companies in external agencies funded project like World Bank and Asian Development Bank ( ADB).

"ADB, World Bank or any other multi-lateral procurement guidelines do not allow discrimination among firms/ countries," an offical in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said.

Though the government can request the funding agency with valid reasons for cancellation of any companies contract, it has to be agreeable by the funding agency.

Delay or poor quality works are some of reasons for contract cancellation, but ultimately final decision rests with multilateral funding agency, said the official.

"If the government unilaterly banned any country or company, then the agency may stop the funding and we have to findout alternative source to raise money," said the official.

The Delhi -Meerut RRTS tunnel project is an ADB funded package for design and construction of 5.6 km tunnel through TBM (tunnel boaring machine) and 1 RRTS station.

Total five bidders submitted bids and qualified for financial bid opening - SKEC(Korea)+Tata, STEC(China), L&T (India), Afcons (India) and GulermakAgir (Turkey). However in financial bids STEC (Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company ) emerged as lowest bidder which bids for Rs 1126.9 core.

"The tender is under process and yet to be finalised," said an official.

Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System is an 82.15 km long, under-construction, semi-high speed rail corridor connecting Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut.

The Ministry clarification came after campaign to ban Chinese compaines from bagging projects started on social media in India in the wake of the tensions between India and China after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Ladakh's Galwan valley.