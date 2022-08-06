Govt claims successful day-2 of CUET after rocky start

A day after the second phase of the CUET-UG exams commenced, the National testing Agency said that there were no glitches in over 95 per cent of testing centres. The first day of the second phase of the test ran into serious trouble, with the second exam of the day being cancelled.

The NTA said that exams scheduled for the first shift on August 5 has been postponed at 20 examination centres, and the exam scheduled for second shift on the same day is postponed at 30 centres.

The NTA said that it took immediate note of reports of technical issues in some centres. “Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, decision of postponement has been taken. NTA is committed to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in the best interests of the students,” the NTA said in a statement.

While students found the papers to be fairly easy, the first day of the second phase was ridden with glitches. The second exam of the day had to be cancelled altogether. Students continued to point at errors at their admit cards on Friday, ahead of the third day of the exam.

Due to “technical glitches”, the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm. The exam has now been postponed to be held between August 12 to 14. The first shift exam for 29 centres around the country had to be postponed to August 12 as well, due to glitches.

The NTA has also asked students to write an email to them (datechange@nta.ac.in) in case the new dates are not suitable for them, with their desired date and roll number.

While more than 14.9 lakh students are scheduled to appear in the exam, in the first slot over 8.1 lakh students were scheduled to appear, and 6.8 lakh in the second slot.

The second phase is scheduled to be conducted on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10. The computer-based exam, held in three phases, has a paper on languages, another on domain-specific subjects, and a third on general matters.

The first phase, held between July 15 and 20, saw 191586 students appear for it among the 250495 candidates who had applied for CUET 2022 in the first phase.