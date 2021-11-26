Govt clarifies Starlink not a licensee; asks public not to subscribe to service being advertised

The government on Friday said Starlink Internet Services is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India, and cautioned the public not to subscribe to the services that are being advertised by the Elon Musk-backed company.

The Telecom Department also asked Starlink to comply with the regulatory framework for offering satellite based communication services, and refrain from booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India "with immediate effect".

The Telecom Department, in a statement, said it has come to notice that Starlink has started pre-selling/booking of the satellite based Starlink Internet Services in India. The same is also evident from the website of Starlink wherein satellite based internet services can be booked by users in Indian territory, the DoT noted.

"Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India has pointed out that 'Starlink Internet Services' is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India being advertised to the public," the official statement said.

Offering satellite based services in India requires requisite licence from the government. "It is hereby informed to the public at large that the said company has not obtained any license/authorisation for rendering satellite based internet services that are being booked on their website," it said.

Given that Starlink is not a licensee, "the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services being advertised", the statement said.

