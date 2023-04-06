Govt committed to independence of judiciary: Rijiju

Govt committed to ensure independence of judiciary, says Rijiju

The government of India will extend full support to the judiciary on all fronts, Rijiju said

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 06 2023, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 01:03 ist
 Union law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

 Union law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that the central government is committed to ensure that the independence of the judiciary is maintained.

The government of India will extend full support to the judiciary on all fronts, Rijiju said at the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court here.

The government is "fully committed to ensure that the rule of the law prevails in the country", he said.

The Centre has approved Rs 7000 crore in the budget this year for E-Court project, he said. "We firmly believe that this phase of the E-court project will transform the Indian judiciary. We aim to make judiciary digital and ensure that it will be paperless in the future", the minister said. When the country is faced with such pendency of cases, "we have no alternative but to take recourse to technology", he said.

Also read | Differences between govt and judiciary doesn't mean confrontation: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

He said that the platinum jubilee of the high court is a momentous occasion as it coincides with the 75th year of the country’s independence.

"We are very proud of this institution and its glorious heritage and history", he said.

The Gauhati High Court has stood the test of time and has upheld justice and equality for all, he said.

"This High Court has faced many challenges over the years as it has to uphold both the enacted laws as well as the customary and traditional laws of the tribals. It has to maintain the thin line of balance", the union minister said.

Rijiju said that he will accompany President Droupadi Murmu on April 7 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 during their participation in the Platinum Jubilee celebration programmes of the High Court.

He said that the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also taken many proactive steps of not only strengthening the Gauhati High Court but also the functioning of the judiciary in the entire state.

Kiren Rijiju
Judiciary
India News

