Govt committed to welfare of unorganised workforce: PM Modi

He said that the participation of the unorganised labour was very important in the development of the country

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 16 2022, 11:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 11:34 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Government of India was committed to the welfare of unorganised workforce.

He further said that the participation of the unorganised labour was very important in the development of the country.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "The participation of our unorganized labour brothers and sisters is very important in the development of the country. Our government is always striving to make the lives of crores of such workers easier. While these schemes have ensured their social security, many more steps were taken to help during the pandemic as well."

The Prime Minister also shared important government welfare schemes for workers of unorganised sectors.

