Govt considers to extend PIB accreditation for journalists in digital media

The Government was considering to extend benefits like giving PIB accreditation to reporters and photo-video journalists of digital media entities in the wake of allowing 26% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in uploading/streaming of current affairs and news through digital media.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also urged the digital media sector to form self-regulating bodies for furthering their interests and interaction with the government.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the step was pursuant to the decision of the Central Government vide Press Note No. 4/2019 of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) allowing 26% FDI under Government approval route on ‘Uploading/Streaming of Current Affairs and News through Digital Media'.

The Ministry would be considering in the near future to extend the benefits, presently available to traditional media -- print and TV -- to such digital media entities also.

This includes PIB accreditation for its reporters, cameramen, and videographers enabling them with better first-hand information and access including participation in official press conferences and such other interactions. This will also help media persons from these entities to avail of CGHS benefits and concession rail fare.

Once put in place, this would also make digital media eligible for digital advertisements through the Bureau of Outreach and Communication.

"Similar to self-regulating bodies in print and electronic media, entities in digital media can form self-regulating bodies for furthering their interests and interaction with the government," the statement added.