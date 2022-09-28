Govt cracks down on 30 illegal telecom set-ups for routing ISD calls

Govt cracks down on telecom set-ups routing ISD calls

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 28 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 22:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Department of Telecommunications in coordination with telecom service providers and law enforcement agencies has cracked down on 30 entities that were routing ISD calls received through internet illegally to mobile and wireline customers in India.

Illegal telecom set-ups primarily use internet connectivity on one side and connect to domestic mobile and landline network for distribution of call, which is not allowed as per regulations. Such illegal set-ups pose security threat and revenue loss to the government.

"DoT field units in coordination with TSPs (Telecom Service Providers) and law enforcement agencies were able to unearth operations of 30 such illegal telecom set-ups in last four months," an official statement said on Wednesday.

Members of the public are requested to report such illegal establishments to DoT's call centre, the statement said.

The government has set-up call centres having number 1800110420 and 1963 for reporting the cases by public on receiving any international call displaying Indian mobile or landline number.

Telecom
India News
Department of Telecom

