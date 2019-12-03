Govt deactivates over 19 lakh DIN 

The government has deactivated more than 19 lakh director identification numbers (DIN) for failure to file KYC details under the companies law, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"As on November 28, 2019; 19,40,313 DINs have been deactivated due to non-filing of Know Your Client (KYC)," the minister said adding that in the last two fiscal years over 4.24 lakh directors have been disqualified by the government.

As per the companies law, individuals are required to have a DIN issued by the Corporate Affairs Ministry in order to serve as a board member of a company.

During the same period, Registrars of Companies (RoCs) struck-off names of more than 3.38 lakh companies for failing to file annual returns.