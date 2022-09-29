Govt defers plan to mandate 6 airbags in car by 1 year

Govt defers proposal to make 6 airbags mandatory in cars: Gadkari

The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 18:41 ist
Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the government has decided to defer the implementation of the proposal to make six airbags mandatory in passenger cars by one year to October 1, 2023.

The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022.

"Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 1st October 2023," Gadkari said in a tweet.

The minister also said that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.

At present, two airbags are mandatory in every car and the government has proposed four more for the safety of passengers sitting on the rear seats.

A section of car makers have been pressuring the government against installing four additional airbags citing the cost of the cars will increase.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nitin Gadkari
India News
Airbags

What's Brewing

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

All dolled up for festival season

All dolled up for festival season

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Dasara over the centuries

Dasara over the centuries

 