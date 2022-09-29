Govt defers proposal to make 6 airbags mandatory in cars: Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the government has decided to defer the implementation of the proposal to make six airbags mandatory in passenger cars by one year to October 1, 2023.

The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022.

"Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 1st October 2023," Gadkari said in a tweet.

The minister also said that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.

At present, two airbags are mandatory in every car and the government has proposed four more for the safety of passengers sitting on the rear seats.

A section of car makers have been pressuring the government against installing four additional airbags citing the cost of the cars will increase.