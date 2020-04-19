Govt denies reduction of pension rumours amid coronavirus crisis

Govt denies reduction of pension rumours amid COVID-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 19 2020, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 14:09 ist

There is no proposal for reduction of pension and no action is being contemplated by the government in this respect, the Centre said on Sunday.

The assertion assumes significance as rumours are afloat that the government is contemplating reduction or stoppage of pension.

“It has come to the notice of the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) that, in the wake of the current pandemic COVID-19 and the ensuing economic scenario, many rumours are afloat that the government is contemplating a reduction or stoppage of pension which has become a source of worry for the pensioners,” the government said in a communique.

"As clarified earlier, it is being reiterated that there is no such proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by the government in this respect. Instead, the government is committed for the welfare and well being of the pensioners," the communique issued by the DoPPW said.

There are 65.26 lakh central government pensioners.

