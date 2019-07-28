Govt denying people chance to air views on Bills: CPI

CPI Parliamentary leader Binoy Viswam has shot off letters to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressing "serious concern" over the government not referring new Bills to Parliamentary committees.

In separate letters but identical letters, Viswam said the Lok Sabha has passed 16 Bills and Rajya Sabha 14 Bills till July 25 apart from the Finance Bills.

"All these Bills were very important ones which were passed without having an opportunity to be discussed in the Standing Committees or Select Committees as the Standing Committees are not constituted yet," he said.

He said the government may "boast of this achievement" but this practice "will, no doubt, affect the quality" of legislations.

With the extension of Parliament session to August 7, he said the government will pass rest of the Bills.

He said he was writing the letter to express serious concern of the CPI about the way the government is "bent upon making important legislations in a hurry", bypassing the normal procedure of referring the new Bills to Parliamentary committees.

Viswam said the not referring the Bills to committees deny a chance to the common people and experts to express their opinion about new legislations.

"I hope that your good-selves would take up the matter seriously," Viswam, who was also a signatory of the joint letter by 17 parties to the Chairman Rajya Sabha, said in his letter.