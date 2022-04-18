Govt designates Jaish-e-Mohammad commander as terrorist

A self-styled commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, who is "engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror" in Jammu and Kahmir and "remote controlled" from Pakistan, on Monday became the 36th person to be declared a terrorist under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification designating him as terrorist, saying the 35-year-old resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama has been "involved in infiltration of terrorists" into Jammu and Kashmir and has been responsible for "inflicting various terrorist incidents" in the valley.

Nengroo has become the fifth person to be declared as terrorist since April 8. Earlier this month, Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed's son Hafiz Talha Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed's Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, who was involved in the 2019 Pulwama terror strike, and Ali Jan as well as AlUmar-Mujahideen founder Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar were declared terrorists.

According to the notification, Nengroo had been involved in the cases related to killing of one police personnel in Pulwama in 2013, killing of one civilian in 2020 and terror funding and illegal supply of weapons to terrorists.

"It is imperative, in view of the danger which the said Ashiq Nengroo poses to the security of the India, and in order to deter him from perpetrating terrorism not limited to India, that he shall be designated as a terrorist under the provisions of the said Act (UAPA)," the notification said.

Earlier in October 2020, the Centre had designated 18 people, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahudeen, Indian Mujahideen founders Bhatkal brothers -- Riyaz and Iqbal -- and Dawood aide Chotta Shakeel as 'terrorists'.

In September 2019, four people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Sayeed and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and on July 2020, nine Sikhs involved in Khalistan movement were declared terrorists.

The list also includes two hijackers -- Ibrahim Athar and Yusuf Azhar -- of Indian Airlines plane in 1999 and Ibrahim Memon, who is based in Pakistan and wanted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. Athar is also a key conspirator in the 2001 Parliament attack case.

Hafiz Sayeed's brother-in-law Abdur Rehman Makki, who heads the outfit's political affairs department and served as the head of LeT's foreign relations department, Sajid Mir, a Pakistan-based LeT Commander and one of the main planners of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, and Yusuf Muzammil, accused in 26/11 as well as LeT frontal organisation Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation Deputy Chief Shahid Mehmood also figure in the list.

