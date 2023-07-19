Govt eases Covid-19 guidelines for international travellers

The Union Health Ministry has further eased Covid-19 guidelines for international visitors, dropping the earlier requirement for RT-PCR based testing of a random two per cent subset of international travellers.
The guidelines have been eased after taking note of the prevalent coronavirus situation and the significant achievements made in the vaccination coverage across the globe.
The new guidelines shall come into effect from midnight of July 20.
However, the earlier advice for precautionary measures to be followed by airlines as well as international travellers in context of Covid shall continue to apply, the ministry said.
