Govt examining OBC reservation in all-India quota seats of state agri varsities

The issue of implementation of OBC reservation in AIQ seats of state agricultural universities is under examination, the minister said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 28 2023, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 18:53 ist
The issue of implementation of OBC reservation in all-India quota seats of state agricultural universities is under examination, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Tomar said: "The issue of implementation of OBC reservation in All India Quota (AIQ) Seats of State Agricultural Universities is under examination."

He was replying to a query whether the government has received legal opinion from legal affairs on implementation of OBC reservation in All India Quota Seats of State Agricultural Universities.

Also Read | Amit Shah defends Karnataka govt’s decision to scrap 4% reservation for Muslims

A K P Chinraj, the DMK MP from Tamil Nadu, asked whether the government has received legal opinion on implementation of OBC reservation in All India Quota Seats of State Agricultural Universities and whether the centre proposes to implement it.

While replying to another question, Tomar said, "the budget allocation of the Ministry of Agriculture (including DARE) and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying is 2.92 per cent of total budget allocation during the year 2023-24."

DARE refers to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education.

The budget allocation to the agriculture sector was 3.90 per cent during 2021-22 and 3.51 per cent during 2022-23, he added.

OBC
India News
Reservation
Quota

