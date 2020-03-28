Govt exempts agricultural activities from 21-day lockdown

The government has exempted agriculture and allied activities from the 21-day lockdown to arrest the spread of COVID-19, allowing farmers to go to the fields to harvest the rabi crop.

In an addendum to guidelines to the 21-day lockdown, the Home Ministry exempted farmworkers in the fields and farming operations by farmers, agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products including MSPs, mandis notified by the state governments, inter and intra-state movement of harvesting and sowing related machines and manufacturing, packaging units of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds, among others.

The demand for exemptions was made by several farmers’ organisations as the lockdown would have effectively prevented farmers to harvest the ripe rabi crop, which was projected to yield a bumper harvest.

“At this critical time, the exemptions have been given for agriculture related activities to ensure enough food supply to the people after the lockdown. It is also done to ensure ordinary citizens and farmers do not face problems,” Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a statement.

Centre has also directed concerned ministries and state governments to follow the exemptions strictly to ensure that farmers do not face problems in harvesting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown on Tuesday to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 that has been spreading rapidly in several parts of the country.

During the 21 day lockdown, the movement of public transport has been restricted while markets, schools, and other establishments have been closed. Only essential services and goods are allowed during the lockdown.