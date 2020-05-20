Govt exempts Class X, XII Board exams from COVID-19 lockdown

Setting the stage for board examinations to be conducted, the Centre on Wednesday issued orders exempting Class X and XII from lockdown restrictions with a few conditions like ensuring social distancing and wearing of masks by teachers and students.

No examination was held since March 25 after the country was put under COVID-19 lockdown, as the schools remained closed. At present, no educational institution is allowed to function.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to state Chief Secretaries to this effect after the government received requests from state governments and CBSE to hold examinations for Class X and XII.

In his letter, he said, "Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes X and XII."

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

However, no examination centre will be allowed in containment zones.

Students, teachers and support staff will have to wear masks and there should be provision for thermal screening. Sanitisers should be made available at these centres.

Social distancing should be enforced, the letter said. "In view of examination to be conducted by different boards, their examination schedules should be staggered," it said.

States should also arrange transportation for students to examination centres, the letter added.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently released schedule for the remaining board exams for Class X and XII from July 1.

The board asked students to carry their own bottles of sanitisers to the examination centres.

For Class 12, the Home Science exam will be held on July 1, followed by both courses of Hindi the next day. The exam for Business Studies will be on July 9, followed by Biotechnology on July 10 and Geography the next day.

The Class 10 exams will be held on four dates, starting July 1.