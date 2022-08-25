Govt exempts garments sold loose from 6 declarations

Govt exempts garment, hosiery sold loose or open from 6 key declarations

The consumer affairs ministry has brought amendments to this effect in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011, following various representations

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 25 2022, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 18:26 ist

The government on Thursday said it has exempted garments and hosiery sold loose or open at the point of sale from six declarations, including 'best before use' and 'consumer care address'.

The consumer affairs ministry has brought amendments to this effect in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011, following various representations, it said in a statement.

Now, only four key information relevant to consumers are to be given, it added.

They include maximum retail price; sizes with globally recognisable indicators along with details in metric notation in terms of centimetres and metres; and consumer care email ID and phone number.

Name and address of the manufacturer, marketer, brand owner and importer with "country of origin or manufacture' in case of imported products are also required to be given, the statement said.

The changes to the rules have been done to ensure ease of doing business and reduce the compliance burden on industries without compromising the interest of consumers, it added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
garment
Ministry of Consumer Affairs

What's Brewing

Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs

Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs

Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts

Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

 