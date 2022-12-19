Govt expects telecom bill passed in Monsoon Session

Govt expects Digital Personal Data Protection, Telecom bills to be passed in Monsoon session: Vaishnaw

The minister said Digital Data Protection Bill and Telecommunication Bill would be passed in Parliament in July-August

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2022, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 17:11 ist
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: IANS Photo

The government is expecting to get Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and Telecommunication Bill passed in the Monsoon session of Parliament, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

While speaking at Google For India event, the IT and telecom minister said another bill on Digital India Act will be also floated in a month for public consultation.

The minister said Digital Data Protection Bill and Telecommunication Bill would be passed in Parliament in July-August.

He said under Telecommunication Bill, the government will be coming up with light touch regulation with focus on user's protection.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Monsoon Session
Parliament
India News

What's Brewing

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

In Pics | Argentina celebrates FIFA WC win after 36 yrs

In Pics | Argentina celebrates FIFA WC win after 36 yrs

Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns

Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup

Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win

Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

Kings and temples of power

Kings and temples of power

 