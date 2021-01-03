Govt exploring seaplane services from Delhi, Mumbai: Report

After it was a success in Gujarat, the government is exploring routes to start seaplane services to famous tourist and pilgrimage destinations.

The Sagarmala Development Company (SDCL), working under the Ministry of Shipping and Waterways, has floated an expression of interest for seaplane services from Delhi to locations like Ayodhya, Tehri, some spots in Uttarakhand and Chandigarh. The EoI also highlights routes in Maharashtra such as Mumbai to Shirdi, Lonavla and Ganpati Pule, Surat to Dwarka, Mandavi and Kandla. Services may come up soon in the island union territories Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Interested parties can come up with more viable routes if they wish. These routes will be operational under the government’s subsidised Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme.

Sources told The Times of India that tourist interest in this section has been monitored for a while and many companies have also shown an inclination towards this sector.

“We had also explored the possibility of running such a service between Varanasi and Ayodhya. Though currently there is no infrastructure for running such a service, that can be set up in not much time,” the source is quoted as saying in the report.

As per the EoI, the SDCL has asked for responses from interested entities about forming a special purpose vehicle (SPV) in conjunction with it to develop the project.

At present, there is only one seaplane service in India between Sabarmati riverfront and Statue of Unity in Gujarat.