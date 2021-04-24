'Vivad Se Vishwas' payment deadline extended to Jun 30

Govt extends deadline for making payment under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme till Jun 30

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 24 2021, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 13:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

The government on Saturday extended the deadline for making payment under the direct tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas by two months till June 30 to ease hardships faced by taxpayers amid the pandemic.

Also, it has extended the due date for issuance of notice for reopening of assessment by tax officers where income has escaped assessment and sending intimation of processing of Equalisation Levy till June 30.

"It has also been decided that time for payment of amount payable under the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020, without an additional amount, shall be further extended to 30th June 2021," Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The deadline for filing declaration under the scheme ended on March 31.

The Vivad Se Vishwas scheme provides for settlement of disputed tax, interest, penalty or fees in relation to an assessment or reassessment order on payment of 100 per cent of the disputed tax and 25 per cent of the disputed penalty or interest or fee.

The taxpayer is granted immunity from levy of interest, penalty and institution of any proceeding for prosecution for any offence under the Income-tax Act in respect of matters covered in the declaration.

CBDT said it had received requests from taxpayers, tax consultants and other stakeholders to extend time barring dates in view of the severe COVID-19 pandemic raging unabated across the country.

"In the light of several representations received and to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholders, the Central Government has decided to extend the time limits to June 30, 2021, in the following cases where the time limit was earlier extended to April 30, 2021, through various notifications issued under the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation) and Amendment of Certain Provisions Act, 2020," CBDT said.

The scheme had netted about Rs 54,000 crore to the exchequer till early April and more is expected to come in based on the declarations already filed.

The last date for making the payment has now been extended till June 30.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Taxes

Related videos

What's Brewing

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

 