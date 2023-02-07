Govt extends MBBS internship completion limit to Aug 11

The Union Health Ministry has extended from June 30 to August 11 the cut-off date for MBBS aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship.

Earlier, on January 13, the cut-off date was extended from March 31 to June 30.

"In continuation of NBEMS notice dated January 13 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare... the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 has been further extended to August 11," a notice by the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) said.

Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship from July 1 to Aug 11 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 from Feb 9 (3 pm onwards) to Feb 12 (till 11:55 PM), the notice stated.

Such candidates shall be able to choose the preferred state and city for taking the examination amongst those cities which are available at the time of closure of the previous registration window on January 27, on a first come first serve basis.

Several student union bodies, prospective candidates and several state authorities had urged the ministry to extend the eligibility date.

They are now also demanding the postponement of the date of the NEET-PG examination.

The NEET PG entrance exam 2023 is scheduled for March 5.